PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.87-$3.97 EPS.

PayPal Trading Up 1.2 %

PYPL stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. 17,430,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,666,762. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on PayPal from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.60.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,008,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,871,000 after purchasing an additional 324,814 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,353.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

