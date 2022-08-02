PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $5.83. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,582.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,582.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,233,987 shares of company stock valued at $106,955,416. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 1,822,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after buying an additional 707,246 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

