PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the June 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PCSB Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PCSB stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.58. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Trading of PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the first quarter worth $85,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.