PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the June 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
PCSB Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of PCSB stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.58. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
PCSB Financial Company Profile
PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.
