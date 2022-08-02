Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 975 at Credit Suisse Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 975 ($11.95) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $832.50.

Pearson stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 158,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

