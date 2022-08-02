Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 975 at Credit Suisse Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 975 ($11.95) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $832.50.
Pearson stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
