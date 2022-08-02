Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.60

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 886.20 ($10.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4,202.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 886.80 ($10.87). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 762.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 729.94.

Get Pearson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.03) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 775 ($9.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($9.09) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 844.50 ($10.35).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

