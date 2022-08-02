Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) rose 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 374,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,433,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

