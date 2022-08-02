PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $8.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 68,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

