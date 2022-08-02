Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Saturday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
