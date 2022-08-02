Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Saturday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust ( NYSE:PEI Get Rating ) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

