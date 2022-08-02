Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter.

PESI stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

