Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDRDF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €260.00 ($268.04) to €256.00 ($263.92) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($226.80) to €207.00 ($213.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($237.11) to €234.00 ($241.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €217.00 ($223.71) to €220.00 ($226.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €205.00 ($211.34) to €210.00 ($216.49) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

PDRDF traded up 9.68 on Tuesday, reaching 201.34. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 184.99. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of 172.60 and a 52-week high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

