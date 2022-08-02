Phantasma Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $282,333.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

