Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $809.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.53 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 776,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.