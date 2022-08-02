Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 9,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE PM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.65. 4,740,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.19. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

