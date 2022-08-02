Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 136,484 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $23,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,733.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

