Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $10.06 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

