Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,735 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average is $123.96.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.