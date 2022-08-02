Phillips Financial Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

