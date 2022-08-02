PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PHSC Stock Down 19.2 %
PHSC stock opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.26) on Tuesday. PHSC has a 52 week low of GBX 16.37 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The company has a market cap of £2.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.48.
