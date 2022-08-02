PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PHSC Stock Down 19.2 %

PHSC stock opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.26) on Tuesday. PHSC has a 52 week low of GBX 16.37 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The company has a market cap of £2.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.48.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

