Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 on August 31st

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PCTN opened at GBX 89.43 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £487.95 million and a P/E ratio of 339.63. Picton Property Income has a twelve month low of GBX 83.10 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 107 ($1.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

