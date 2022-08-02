Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 on August 31st

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Picton Property Income Price Performance
Shares of PCTN opened at GBX 89.43 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £487.95 million and a P/E ratio of 339.63. Picton Property Income has a twelve month low of GBX 83.10 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 107 ($1.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41.
Picton Property Income Company Profile
Further Reading
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.