PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NRGX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,149. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
