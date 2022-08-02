Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.87.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.