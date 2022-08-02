Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of PINS opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

