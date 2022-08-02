Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.