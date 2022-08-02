Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Raises Dividend to $8.57 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 8.57 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $29.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $229.67. 51,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.23. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $77,871,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $122,840,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $20,477,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $8,935,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.