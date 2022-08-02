Piper Sandler Cuts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $96.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s previous close.

HSIC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.51. 1,818,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,792. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

