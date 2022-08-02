Piper Sandler Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $165.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Motco purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

