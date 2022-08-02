Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -26.16% -23.80% -10.33% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $55.10 million 2.30 -$19.82 million ($0.31) -7.58 Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 21.07 -$22.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pixelworks and Credo Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pixelworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credo Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pixelworks and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 1 3 0 2.75 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Pixelworks presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 226.24%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.06%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Pixelworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of March 31, 2022, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 334 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company sells its through a direct sales force, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives in Japan, China, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and Korea. Pixelworks, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.