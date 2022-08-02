PlatON Price Hits $0.0129 on Exchanges (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $36.73 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatON has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,952,253 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

