Plian Trading Up 13.7% This Week (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Plian has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $5.39 million and $24,801.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 909,810,757 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

