Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLBC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

