PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Up 37.6% in July

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the June 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PNM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 493,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,765. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

PNM Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.