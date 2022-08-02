PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Up 37.6% in July

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the June 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
PNM Resources Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE PNM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 493,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,765. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
