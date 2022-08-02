Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in July

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.8 days.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
Shares of PORBF stock remained flat at $11.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. Pola Orbis has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.
About Pola Orbis
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pola Orbis (PORBF)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.