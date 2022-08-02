Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in July

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.8 days.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

Shares of PORBF stock remained flat at $11.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. Pola Orbis has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

