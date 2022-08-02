PolySwarm 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.53 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $27.60 million and $2.53 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,859.66 or 0.99976985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00126847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031696 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io.

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

