Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Up 28.0% in July

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 178,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Pop Culture Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPOP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,080. Pop Culture Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Trading of Pop Culture Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Pop Culture Group accounts for about 0.4% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

