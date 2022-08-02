Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PTBS opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. Potomac Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.