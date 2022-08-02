Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Prada Stock Performance

PRDSY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Further Reading

