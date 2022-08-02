Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$107.43.

TSE:PD traded up C$2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 95,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,585. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.40. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$35.82 and a 52 week high of C$109.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

