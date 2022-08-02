Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Premier Financial stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Premier Financial had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

