Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PINC opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Premier has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Premier by 16.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,838,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Premier by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,324,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,534,000 after buying an additional 206,525 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.