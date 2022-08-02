ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Cut by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 508,626 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.