Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading 9.2% Higher

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.68. 137,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,343,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PTRA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Proterra Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proterra

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Proterra by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780,668 shares in the last quarter. Tao Pro LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $101,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Proterra by 137,751.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,024 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at $15,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Proterra in the first quarter valued at $11,478,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

