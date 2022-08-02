Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $24.13. 12,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,786.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at $857,946.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.