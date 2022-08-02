Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.15. 3,559,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,205 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $306,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $303,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $261,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

