QASH Achieves Market Cap of $15.08 Million (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. QASH has a total market cap of $15.08 million and $46,839.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

