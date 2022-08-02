QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.2% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.