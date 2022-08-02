QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,073 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.