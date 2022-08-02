QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys New Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,391,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $1,676,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 180,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 133,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Coeur Mining Company Profile



Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

