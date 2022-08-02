QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,281 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.79.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

