QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $118,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 378.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

