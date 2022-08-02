QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $225,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01.

